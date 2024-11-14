Artem Chigvintsev Is Hopeful for 'DWTS' Return Amid Ongoing Divorce Drama

Artem Chigvintsev made the "Dancing with the Stars" guest list earlier this week ... but he’s got his sights set on a full-on return to the dance floor!

The dancer's attorney, Ilona Antonyan, tells TMZ ... 'DWTS' producers haven’t reached out to him about joining the line-up for next season, but he’d love to return if they’re open to it.

As we know, Artem didn’t return as a pro for Season 33, but Ilona says it’s all good -- he’s still on great terms with the show’s producers.

In fact, she says one of the show’s executive producers personally invited Artem to be in the studio audience for Tuesday night’s big 500th episode.

In short, Ilona says dancing will always be Artem’s true passion, and he hopes to keep at it for life -- but for now, he’s also into construction work and seeing where that road leads.

Worth noting, his construction job came about after Artem claimed his August DV arrest and divorce proceedings with Nikki Garcia (Bella) led to $100,000 in lost income, impacting his usual dance gigs on weekends -- so he had to explore other work options.