Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is Happy With Artem Chigvintsev Outcome

Maksim Chmerkovskiy I'm Happy For Artem But Couples Should Know Boundaries!!!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is laying down some relationship ground rules using Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella as examples, serving up a little wisdom on healthy boundaries.

We got the pro dancer leaving his Tetya Kapa Vodka launch party in Beverly Hills -- and with Artem recently cleared in his domestic violence case, Maksim's glad he stuck to his guns on "The TMZ Podcast," where he had said he'd reserve judgment until the case wrapped -- and now, it looks like that was the right call.

But, Maksim didn’t hold back on the bitterness between Artem and Nikki ... saying people need to learn to let go before it’s too late.

You’ll want to catch the full video for Maksim's entire statement -- he dives deep into why couples should avoid letting things escalate to the point where authorities step in, especially when kids are in the mix.

TMZ also chatted with Maksim’s wife, Peta Murgatroyd, and she shared her thoughts on the Artem and Nikki situation.

But the overall vibe from both Peta and Maksim? They know who Artem really is and they'd be thrilled to welcome Artem back to "Dancing with the Stars."

