'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Will Not Be Charged Over Domestic Violence Arrest

Artem Chigvintsev will NOT be prosecuted after his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Tuesday her office declined to file criminal charges against the "Dancing With The Stars" pro in connection with last month's arrest.

Prosecutors say they decided not to pursue criminal charges after reviewing the investigation and evaluating all the evidence.

The D.A. says her office did not feel it would be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Artem committed a crime ... though prosecutors left the door open for possible criminal charges in the future, if new facts or evidence became known.

TMZ broke the story ... Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29 and was released on a $25K bond. The alleged victim in the case was never officially confirmed ... though, Artem was arrested on a charge involving injury to a spouse, cohabitant, or partner.