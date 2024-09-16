Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Seen Together for First Time Since Arrest

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are tag-teaming quality time with their son, Matteo ... weeks after the "Dancing With the Stars" pro was arrested for domestic violence.

The retired WWE star came into contact with her estranged husband in Napa Valley on Sunday ... marking the first time the exes have been photographed together since their drama at home.

Their exchange was all business, as Artem arrived at the house he previously shared with Nikki for some one-on-one time with 4-year-old Matteo ... when he briefly crossed paths with his estranged wife in the front yard.

Nikki appeared to keep her distance from Artem, remaining outside for some of his visit with Matteo ... which makes sense given her and AC's complicated situation.

As TMZ previously reported ... the professional dancer was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29 and was released on a $25K bond. The victim in the case has yet to be confirmed ... though, Artem was arrested on a charge involving injury to a spouse, cohabitant, or partner.

Shortly after the arrest, Nikki filed for divorce, requesting legal and physical custody of their son ... but didn't request to block Artem's rights to visitation. Artem responded with his own filing ... and instead requested joint custody of Matteo, in addition to spousal support.

It appears from the visit that things are still very tense between the former flames ... with both Nikki and Artem ditching their wedding rings for the occasion.

They're both clearly prioritizing time with their son ... Nikki was photographed taking Matteo out and about with her on a coffee run.

She also joined her son for a scooter ride through their neighborhood.