Nikki Bella Focuses on Fall Errands Amid Artem Chigvintsev Arrest Update

Nikki Bella is focusing on having a gourd day amid news her estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, will not face criminal charges following his domestic violence arrest last month.

The former WWE star stepped out in Napa Valley, Calif. Tuesday, where she ran a fall-themed errand ... picking up a number of oversized pumpkins with October 1 just around the corner.

Nikki appeared to stock up on the autumnal decor on her own ... as her twin sister, Brie Bella, nor her 4-year-old son, Matteo Chigvintsev, were spotted during the outing.

Though, the reality star did appear to try and keep a low profile while picking up her large squash order ... donning an oversized visor and black sunglasses while loading up her car.

Nikki was also noticeably not wearing her wedding ring ... which she first ditched not long after her explosive split from the "Dancing with the Stars" alum.

TMZ broke the story ... Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence after calling 911 over an incident at his and Nikki's home in Napa Valley. Weeks after the arrest, Nikki filed to divorce the professional dancer ... who she married in August 2022.

Nikki has stayed relatively tight-lipped throughout the situation ... asking, through her rep, for "privacy" for herself and her family.

Artem scored a legal win in the case on Tuesday, however ... Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced her office had declined to press charges against the TV personality.

The DA explained ... "We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

Nikki and Artem were photographed for the first time last week, when AC arrived at their former family home to spend time with little Matteo. As we reported ... Nikki notably kept her distance during the visit, but had her own one-on-one time with Matteo that same day.

Nikki is currently seeking legal and physical custody of Matteo, though Artem has requested joint custody.