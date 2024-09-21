Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He's Reserving Judgement on Artem Chigvintsev After DV Arrest

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Not Going to Judge Artem Yet ... Need to Hear All the Facts

HOLDING MY JUDGMENT
Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he's going to wait before vilifying Artem Chigvintsev for his domestic violence arrest ... saying his alleged actions don't jibe with the man he knows -- though he will hold him accountable if they turn out to be true.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro sat down for a chat on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and, we had to ask him all about his friend and former costar -- and, he says he texted him after he heard about the arrest.

Artem Chigvintsev mug shot

MC says the Artem he knows would never abuse a woman ... but, he also texted Artem and told him if he did hit his wife Nikki Bella, then he needed to accept responsibility for his actions.

Maksim says he can play all kinds of scenarios in his head ... but, he wasn't there -- and, he doesn't want to rush to judgment.

Chmerkovskiy adds he's close to Nikki too ... and, he's wishing her the best during the couple's difficult divorce.

As for whether we'll ever see Artem back on 'DWTS' ... Maksim gives an interesting answer -- saying he should come back if it's just about skill, but sounding less sure if the allegations against Artem prove to be true.

We broke the story ... Chigvintsev was arrested back in late August after he called paramedics to request medical assistance for the person he allegedly hit. He called off the ambulance minutes later, but cops showed up and arrested him.

He was charged with felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. Nikki filed for divorce the following week ... and has asked for legal and physical custody of their four-year-old son Matteo.

Artem and Nikki were spotted together for the first time since the arrest earlier this week ... with NB keeping her distance from her estranged husband.

Sounds like Artem's got friends in his corner still ... but, Maksim isn't ready to completely overlook the situation yet.

For all this and more, listen to our interview with Maksim on "The TMZ Podcast," out Tuesday.

