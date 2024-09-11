Nikki Bella Files To Divorce Artem Chigvintsev After His Domestic Violence Bust

Nikki Bella is tapping out when it comes to her marriage ... because she just filed to divorce Artem Chigvintsev ... only weeks after he was arrested for domestic violence.

The retired WWE star beelined it to court Wednesday and filed for divorce after 2 years of marriage ... according to online records.

The divorce filing comes nearly 2 weeks after Artem was arrested Aug. 29 for felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant for allegedly attacking Nikki -- resulting in a visible injury that triggered his arrest.

Nikki started looking for divorce lawyers the day after Artem's arrest and it looks like she found one in Evan Craig Itzkowitz.

The estranged couple has one child together, 4-year-old Matteo ... unclear if there is a prenup involved.

The divorce filing does not come as a huge shock ... because Nikki already ditched her wedding ring.

Nikki's back at the family home in Napa Valley with Matteo and we've been told Artem is staying at a friend's place.

We broke the story ... Artem was busted after he called 911 to request medical assistance for the alleged victim. Radio dispatch audio confirms he called for, and then canceled, the visit ... but police still showed up at the house.

Cops say they observed obvious injuries on the victim's body, and they arrested the "Dancing With The Stars" pro for the felony ... he posed for a mug shot in jail and was released on bail.

Nikki and Artem met on 'DWTS' back in 2017 ... but it wasn't until after Nikki and John Cena split once and for all in 2018 that Nikki and Artem started dating. They got engaged in January 2020 and in August 2022 they tied the knot in Paris.