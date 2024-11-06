Artem Chigvintsev Says His Domestic Violence Arrest Led to $100K Income Loss

Artem Chigvintsev says his bank account took a huge hit — losing $100,000 in income -- after he was arrested for domestic violence against his estranged wife Nikki Garcia (Bella).

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Artem says he was a working dancer despite Nikki's claims to the contrary after he lost his gig on "Dancing With The Stars." Artem says he regularly picked up dance jobs that would last for 20 weekends.

But, after his bust, Artem says his mugshot spread in the media based on Nikki's false allegations, and he was removed from job listings, leading to his $100,000 erosion of income.

Artem added, "I also lost the social media promotion revenue, which [Nikki] continues to benefit from as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police, than mine."

As we reported ... Artem was-arrested in late August for felony domestic violence after he got into an ugly fight with Nikki as their 4-year-old son, Matteo, was present in their Napa, California, home.

The Napa County District Attorney investigated, but declined to file criminal charges because he felt he couldn't prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Meanwhile, Nikki filed for divorce from Artem, and now the two are duking it out in court over their assets and custody of their child.