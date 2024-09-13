NBA's Max Strus Posts Shirtless Thirst Trap After Jenn Tran Shout-out

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NBA's Max Strus Grabs Jenn Tran's Attention ... With Shirtless Snap

Jenn Tran isn't done putting the full-court press on Cleveland Cavs player Max Strus ... 'cause one day after professing her crush on the hooper, she was caught double-tapping on his recent thirst trap.

As we previously reported, the "Bachelorette" beauty gushed over the sharp-shooter on the "Viall Files" podcast released Thursday ... saying after finding out Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was off the market, she wouldn't mind if Strus slid into her DMs.

The shoutout could very well work in her favor ... 'cause as it turns out, the two follow each other on social media. It's unclear if it's a recent development, or if Tran had been on Strus' radar all along.

The timing of Strus' shirtless beach pic is interesting ... as a scroll through his Instagram feed shows his content is predominantly basketball-related (all fully clothed) -- so perhaps he was using it to get Tran to drool over him even more.

Of course, it's all speculation ... and Tran admitted she's not entirely ready to cannonball back into the dating pool after Devin Strader broke off their engagement.

But the stars are certainly aligning ... so don't be surprised if Tran shows up at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this fall.

