Grant Ellis to Lead Season 29 of 'The Bachelor'

"The Bachelor" has a new face to lead the show's next season ... but it's someone you may already be familiar with.

On Monday night, ABC announced Grant Ellis -- one of the participants from this season of "The Bachelorette" -- will be the lead for season 29 of "The Bachelor" which is set to air on the network in 2025.

Ellis becomes the second Black Bachelor to guide the long-running franchise behind Matt James, who was the first.

In case you're not a fan of "The Bachelor" ... this means Ellis -- who is single -- will be handed a list of love interests from which he ultimately chooses his fiancée. One by one, Ellis will eliminate participants over several episodes until he reaches his final choice and offers her a marriage proposal.

Meanwhile, on "The Bachelorette," Ellis was recently sent packing after he professed his love for the lead, Jenn Tran.

Tran also gave the boot to two other dudes -- Spencer Conley and Sam McKinney -- on the August 12 episode.

After losing out, Ellis talked about his disappointment, saying he poured his heart out, but it wasn't good enough for Tran. He said it " just sucks" because he felt a certain way for her, but she clearly didn't have the same feelings.