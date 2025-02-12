Jenn Tran Hard-Launches Romance With 'DWTS' Partner Sasha Farber
Jenn Tran is off the market -- she's just made her relationship with Sasha Farber Insta-official in the biggest way possible.
After weeks of keeping their sizzling "Dancing with the Stars" chemistry under wraps, Jenn finally hit the hard-launch button sharing a video of them enjoying a candlelit Valentine’s date night.
The pair were hitting all the V-Day staples ... sipping wine, feeding each other chocolate-covered strawberries, and getting cozy. And Jenn was looking utterly divine, with the dim lighting setting the perfect vibe for their romantic evening.
The clip was a lovey-dovey collab with Nordstrom, and former 'Bachelorette' star Jenn totally nailed the brief by debuting her romance in it.
No surprise it drove her followers wild -- but they had a feeling Jenn and Sasha were more than just dance partners when they were paired up on DWTS back in September -- especially after those flirty IG posts that came in after their elimination.
Here’s hoping this is the happy ending Jenn deserves, 'cause anyone who’s followed her journey knows she went through a very public breakup with Devin Strader, who blindsided her by calling off their engagement right after "The Bachelorette" finale.