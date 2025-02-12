Jenn Tran Hard-Launches Romance With 'DWTS' Partner Sasha Farber

Jenn Tran is off the market -- she's just made her relationship with Sasha Farber Insta-official in the biggest way possible.

After weeks of keeping their sizzling "Dancing with the Stars" chemistry under wraps, Jenn finally hit the hard-launch button sharing a video of them enjoying a candlelit Valentine’s date night.

Play video content Instagram / @jenntran

The pair were hitting all the V-Day staples ... sipping wine, feeding each other chocolate-covered strawberries, and getting cozy. And Jenn was looking utterly divine, with the dim lighting setting the perfect vibe for their romantic evening.

The clip was a lovey-dovey collab with Nordstrom, and former 'Bachelorette' star Jenn totally nailed the brief by debuting her romance in it.

No surprise it drove her followers wild -- but they had a feeling Jenn and Sasha were more than just dance partners when they were paired up on DWTS back in September -- especially after those flirty IG posts that came in after their elimination.