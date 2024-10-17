'Bachelor' Grant Ellis Films Hometown Date With Dina Lupancu

Here's "Bachelor" Grant Ellis on a hometown date in the Windy City ... but it doesn't look like the sparks are flying.

TMZ obtained photos and videos of Grant holding hands with suitor Dina Lupancu walking along the Chicago Riverwalk ... and that's about the extent of the PDA on Thursday's date.

Grant and Dina had a 'Bachelor' film crew following their every move outside Chicago Brewhouse ... where they milled about, walking and sitting down together.

Based on the footage, it doesn't look like Grant and Dina had much interaction when the cameras weren't rolling ... and they only stuck around 30 or 45 minutes to film.

Dina's from Chicago too ... and Grant's got 3 other hometown dates before he narrows down the field and gets one step closer to giving one lucky lady his rose.

It's interesting to see Grant and Dina out and about ... but, frankly, we've seen a lot more chemistry with other pairs in the past.