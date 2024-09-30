Colton Underwood & Husband Jordan C. Brown Welcome First Child Together

Bachelor Nation has a new addition ... as former "Bachelor" leading man Colton Underwood has welcomed his first child with husband Jordan C. Brown.

The reality TV veteran took to Instagram Monday, where he confirmed his baby boy with the political strategist arrived late last week.

Alongside a photo of himself, Jordan, and their little one, the ex-NFL player announced their baby boy's name ... Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood.

He continued ... "Our world is a million times better with you in it."

Per the announcement, baby Bishop was born on Thursday, Sept. 26 ... a smidge earlier than his expected due date.

Back in May, Colton and Jordan announced they were expecting their first child together, due in October.

In an interview with Men's Health, Colton explained he and his husband hope to have 2 children together ... though, they said at the time that they did not know whose sperm was used the first time around. Per Colton, he and his husband plan to use the other person's sperm the next time they try to conceive.

Countless celebrity friends have already sent the new dads well wishes and congratulations, including Amanda Seyfried, "Queer Eye" alum Bobby Berk, "Real Housewives of New York" veteran Eboni K. Williams, among others.