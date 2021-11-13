Colton Underwood Selling Colorado Home for $1.35 Million

Colton Underwood is moving on from his bachelor pad ... we've learned he's selling his place in Colorado.

The former 'Bachelor' recently listed the 4-bedroom home for $1.35 million ... and we're told he accepted an offer from an interested buyer just 5 days after the home hit the market, though the deal hasn't closed yet.

It's a quick turnaround for Colton ... he only just bought the home back in December 2020.

The place is laid out with a ranch floorplan, complete with a gourmet kitchen, sprawling lawn and 2.5 car garage.

The primary bedroom is on the main floor, and it comes with an oversized closet with access to the laundry room!

The place, which is about 25 miles south of Denver, is decked out with a game room, media room and a home gym, outfitted with high-end fitness equipment.

The backyard is tricked out with an oversized gas grill built into the covered porch, plus a hot tub and a gas firepit.

We don't know where Colton is heading ... whether he's staying in Colorado or not.