$600 Million Yacht Will Feature 39 Luxury Condos

This 728-foot superyacht is going to be a floating paradise for those rich enough to snag one of the rooms luxury condos on board -- and this first look at life on the Somnio is incredible!!!

Ya gotta check out the gallery to see what folks are getting with these floating homes, which start at $11 million, BTW ... it's no wonder this $600 million yacht is being hailed as the most exclusive address on Earth.

It's going to be the biggest residential superyacht in the world, featuring 39 condos, decked out with sweeping ocean views, private gyms, libraries, balconies, terraces, indoor and outdoor dining areas and huge living rooms.

The shared amenities onboard are pretty extravagant too ... including a wine cellar and tasting room with 10,000 bottles, plus a movie theater, spa, restaurants, beach club and a lounge at the front of the yacht.

The Somnio won't set sail until 2024, but these renderings are sure to have the super-rich lining up for the maiden journey.