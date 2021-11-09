Logan Paul Lists Encino Estate for $9 Million
11/9/2021 2:36 PM PT
It appears Logan Paul truly is leaving Los Angeles and heading for Puerto Rico, cuz he just listed his estate outside the city.
Paul's Encino estate hit the market Tuesday at $8,995,000 ... the staging photos are impressive complete with a closet stocked with shopping bags from Hermes and a garage with a beautiful Rolls-Royce.
While the Rolls might not be Logans -- the massive yard, swimming pool, wine cellar and billiard room certainly were -- and whoever buys the home will be able to spread out in 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and 7,667-sq-feet of living space.
Logan has put plenty of work into the home, but will still likely make a profit considering he bought in 2017 for $6.6 million.
Paul has been very vocal in the last couple years about his desire to move to Puerto Rico for financial reasons ... and unloading his house is a major step to doing just that.
"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents. We reached out to them for comment ... so far, no word back.