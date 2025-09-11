Who Are Taylor Frankie Paul's Exes? What To Know About Her Past Romances

Taylor Frankie Paul's had plenty of ups and downs in her love life, which has seen her go from a marriage with her former husband, Tate Paul, to a long-term relationship with Dakota Mortensen.

And if the romances weren't compelling enough ... she welcomed kids with both of her former flames!

We're going to take a look at how her relationships with her past partners played out ... before she committed herself to finding love on the small screen.

Taylor Was Married To Her Former Husband For Several Years

Taylor and Paul tied the knot in 2016, and she remained with him as she rose to fame through her "MomTok" videos.

The pair started a family with the birth of their daughter Indy in 2017, and they welcomed a son, Ocean, in 2020.

However, the social media figure filed for divorce in 2022 after she became embroiled in a scandal regarding her practice of "soft-swinging" -- meaning she, as well as her husband, got intimate with other people to varying degrees -- and her alleged affair with an acquaintance, after which the pair separated.

Taylor eventually moved on with another partner, and the pair eventually married and started a family. She remained on cordial terms with her former spouse after their split, and she told Today he would "always be an important figure" in her life.

She Welcomed A Third Child With Her Now Ex-Boyfriend

Taylor moved on from both the scandal and her former marriage when she started dating Mortensen, who made his first appearance on her TikTok account in September 2022.

The pair's relationship wasn't always the smoothest, and she entered a plea in abeyance to a count of aggravated assault in August 2023 after her now ex-boyfriend claimed she'd attacked him, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Taylor and Mortensen reconciled following the incident, and she gave birth to their son Ever in March 2024.

The two remained together until December 2024, when they went their separate ways. She later told People both she and Mortensen had been "trying to heal" from the events of their relationship.

Taylor Didn't Tell Dakota About Her "Bachelorette" Casting

Taylor's love life is going to have some major updates in the near future, as she was announced as the next lead of "The Bachelorette" in September 2025.

The thing is, she didn't tell Mortensen about her casting, and she said letting her ex know she'd signed on to appear in the show wasn't on her "priority list" during a conversation with Us Weekly.

Taylor then expressed she felt as if the casting "wouldn’t be the best news" for the father of her third child.