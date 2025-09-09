Who Is Haylee Baylee? What to Know About the Influencer

How Haley Kalil Established Herself As An Influencer

Haley Kalil, also known as "Hayleebaylee" on social media, has had a wild ride to online fame -- and we're here for all of it!

The model's gone from competing on catwalks to gracing some of the biggest covers in the fashion industry and sharing insights about her personal life with her fans ... it's one hell of a career, if you ask us.

Here's a look at how the former beauty queen ended up becoming an influencer -- and how she had to fend off rumors about a potential relationship with an actor.

Haley's Originally From Minnesota

Kalil was born in Minnesota, and she was raised alongside several siblings just outside of Minneapolis.

She became involved with pageantry at an early age, and she earned the title of Miss Minnesota Teen USA in 2010.

The influencer remained in her home state during her college years, as she attended St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

She ended up graduating with a 4.0 GPA and earned degrees in biomedical sciences and psychology, as well as a minor in chemistry.

She Moved From Pageantry To Modeling

Kalil remained involved with pageantry as a young adult, and she was named Miss Minnesota USA in 2014. She was a contestant at the 2014 Miss USA competition, although she didn't take home the title.

She eventually transitioned into a modeling career, and she made her debut in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2018, when she took part in the publication's first casting call.

The fashion industry figure has since appeared on the covers of various publications, including Glamour and Grazia, and she's been involved with campaigns for several brands.

Kalil later began a career as an influencer, and she currently has 15.3 million followers on her TikTok account, as well as 9.2 million on her Instagram account.

Kalil Was Formerly Married To An NFL Player

Kalil's love life's received a bit of interest from her fans, and for good reason -- because she was married to former professional football player Matt Kalil.

The model and the athlete tied the knot way back in 2015, and they held a second wedding ceremony the following year.

The two remained married for a total of seven years before she filed for divorce in 2022.