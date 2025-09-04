Austin Butler Not Dating Influencer Haleyybaylee, Despite Speculation

... But I Wish It Was!!!

That's Not Me With Austin Butler

Austin Butler is 2 for 2 in the dating rumor department ... TikTok star Haleyybaylee is shutting down gossip she's hooking up with the actor, TMZ has learned.

ICYMI ... chatter started spreading about a possible connection between Austin and Haley -- real name Haley Kalil -- when a TikTok video appeared to catch the two enjoying a meal together this week.

However, a rep for Haley tells TMZ ... despite the online speculation, the woman in the now-viral video is NOT Haley ... it's obvious given the fact Haley has red hair, not brown, which the other woman sports in the footage.

Haley isn't perpetuating the gossip, either, telling TMZ separately ... "It's not me, but I wish it was. Austin, my DMs are open."

This update comes more than a month after fans tried linking Austin with his "Caught Stealing" costar Zoë Kravitz. The pair were spotted spending quality time together in NYC this summer ... but sources later told us they just went out with friends. There's N-O-T-H-I-N-G going on between AB and ZK.

Zoë has since been linked to singer Harry Styles ... who she's reportedly having a casual relationship with right now.

As for Austin, he hasn't dated anyone publicly since splitting from his then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber in late 2024.

Haley was previously married to former NFL player Matt Kalil -- the two tied the knot in 2015 before the model filed for divorce in 2022.