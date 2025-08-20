Zoë Kravitz Attacked by Bee On Red Carpet, Austin Butler Saves Her

Play video content Getty

Zoë Kravitz literally became a honey trap on the red carpet this week -- a bee bee-lined straight at her ... but luckily for her, Austin Butler buzzed in as her knight in shining armor!

Catch the buzz -- Zoë was slaying the carpet at the "Caught Stealing" film premiere in London with costar Austin and director Darren Aronofsky Wednesday ... until someone warned her a bee was circling. She instantly freaked, asking where it was like she was in a horror flick.

The second Zoë spotted the bee, she lost it -- straight up declared she was done, and bolted off the carpet. A few beats later, she came back ... but so did her winged stinger-stalker!

This time, Austin went full hero mode -- stepping in front of Zoë so the bee could take a shot at him instead ... and finally buzz off!

Not Austin’s first rodeo with rogue bees -- he pulled the same smooth move at Cannes during the "Eddington" premiere when Emma Stone was the one getting buzzed.