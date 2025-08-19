Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Austin Butler Shows Shredded Physique in Mag Shoot, Details Physical Breakdown

Austin Butler How I Got These Killer Abs ... Physical Agony!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
austin butler mens health Matthew Brookes for Men’s Health 1
Matthew Brookes for Men’s Health

Austin Butler is stripping it down -- chiseled, shirtless, and smoldering for a brooding magazine shoot ... while revealing the punishing breakdowns that nearly broke him before this glow-up.

Feast your eyes on these hunky shots -- the actor flexes hard on the cover of Men’s Health, flashing a body carved like marble and proving he’s in peak condition.

austin butler mens health Matthew Brookes for Men’s Health 3
Matthew Brookes for Men’s Health

The pics speak for themselves -- Butler’s looking damn good. But he admits in the interview, he dragged his body through extremes -- from pounding doughnuts and drinking ice cream for 'Elvis' … to punishing workouts and restrictive dieting for "Dune: Part Two."

austin butler mens health Matthew Brookes for Men’s Health 2
Matthew Brookes for Men’s Health

But it wasn’t until training for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming flick "Caught Stealing" that Butler really hit his stride -- dialing in on what actually works for his body.

Judging by these pics, it’s safe to say the payoff is major!

