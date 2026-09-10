Sexyy Red Facing Potential $5M Judgment, Allegedly Asked Fans to Attack Kid's Grandma

Update

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red could be on the hook for a $5 million default judgment in a case filed against her by her child's grandmother ... who claims the artist goaded fans on social media to beat her up!

Nicole Barnes claims that, in addition to sharing her address, Sexyy asked her large social media presence to "kick the door in" and conduct acts of violence at Nicole's home ... according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Nicole says she had to leave her home ... and that Sexyy's actions put her in immediate danger.

Here's the thing ... Nicole filed the lawsuit back in March 2025 ... now she's saying Sexyy -- who boasts 5 million Instagram followers -- has failed to respond to the lawsuit despite being served by publication in a newspaper after Nicole complained about Sexyy dodging ordinary attempts to serve her legal docs.

She has two children ... a 4-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

Since Nicole says Sexyy still hasn't responded to the lawsuit, she wants the court to grant her motion for a default judgment ... in the amount of a whopping $5 million.