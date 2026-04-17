Sexyy Red Celebrates 28th Birthday With Star-Studded Coachella Blowout

Play video content Video: Sexyy Red Goes All Out for 28th Birthday With Star-Studded Coachella Blowout YDG WRLD

One thing about Sexyy Red -- she rolls deep ... and her squad showed all the way up to celebrate her 28th at Coachella Valley!

Peep the clip from the bash thrown by Memehouse and Capaholics Thursday night -- the turnout was stacked, with Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign, Kyle Massey, DDG, Deshae Frost, and more all pulling up.

And yeah ... it was exactly the kind of chaos you’d expect -- bling flashing, cash flying, and Sexyy front and center eating up every second.