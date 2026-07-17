Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Finalize Divorce: Aircraft, Homes & More

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have officially settled their divorce, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the exes reached a deal earlier this month. The exact details are confidential, but we can see that the items they are splitting include an aircraft, cars, homes, and their intellectual properties.

Jelly is also on the hook for a one-time lump sum payment to Bunnie ... the amount is confidential, and there won’t be any alimony claims to fight over in court.

Both sides initially said this was amicable -- no one cheated, they both say -- and it’s going to stay that way, at least publicly. The agreement includes a provision prohibiting either from trash-talking the other.

As you know ... Jelly Roll filed to divorce Bunnie back in May -- and soon after the filing became public, movers were spotted taking items out of their shared marital home.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Says She and Jelly Roll Still Plan to Have a Baby Despite Divorce Dumb Blonde Podcast

On an episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie revealed she and Jelly still plan on having another kid together via surrogate ... a shocking decision for two parents who are splitting up.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

Despite their choice to have a kid together, the pair are both moving on ... Bunnie was spotted locking lips with reality star Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll's own Nashville bar earlier this month -- though she insists Jelly Roll was already hooking up with other people.

Bunnie's also got a new look -- having recently gotten a boob job -- and a new future plan ... she's going to take some classes at Arizona State University.