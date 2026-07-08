'Calabasas Confidential' Dylan Wolf Speaks Out on Bunnie XO Kissing Videos

"Calabasas Confidential" star Dylan Wolf says his make out session with Bunnie XO at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar wasn't a shot at her estranged husband ... and he says things between them aren't that serious.

We got the 24-year-old Netflix reality star in Los Angeles Wednesday, and our photog asked all about the kissing video ... with Dylan telling us Bunnie is a "great friend."

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

Dylan insists there's no romance involved and the two were just having a fun time celebrating America's 250th birthday.

We also asked Dylan straight up if there was any shade being thrown Jelly's way ... seeing as they were at his bar when they started smooching ... and his denial is pretty smooth.

As you know ... we got video of Dylan and Bunnie XO swapping spit bar-side on Saturday night, and photos of them hanging out again the following day.

Dylan says they're not an item, though.

We broke the news ... Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie in May after nearly a decade of marriage, with sources telling TMZ the split was mutual and a private family matter.

The divorce isn't the end of every shared plan, though ... the exes are still moving forward with welcoming a baby via surrogate.