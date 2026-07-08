Bunnie XO Goes Out With Dylan Wolf For 2nd Date After Making Out in Jelly Roll's Bar

Bunnie XO looks like she's hungry for reality star Dylan Wolf ... because the pair went out again ... just one night after sucking face at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar ... and only TMZ has the photos.

Check out the snaps ... Bunnie and Dylan were hanging out late Sunday night ... laughing and getting all close and cuddly.

The outing came just one night after they were together on the Fourth of July, when they made out at her estranged husband's bar.

Sunday's setting seemed intimate enough -- certainly much more isolated than when we caught these two in Jelly's bar -- but this time Bunnie and Dylan were with a group ... although it looks like they still managed to get some alone time.

While there was no locking lips this go-around -- at least not that we could see -- it's looking like Bunnie was enjoying her new man enough to keep him around at least one more night.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

As you know ... Bunnie has been super open about getting back on the market, with tons of dudes hitting her up after Jelly filed for divorce.