Bunnie XO Says DMs Are Flooded With Guys Hitting on Her

Bunnie XO says her divorce from Jelly Roll is bringing a ton of suitors out of the woodwork ... but she's not interested in them one bit.

The podcast host and social media personality shared a clip describing what it's like to open her DMs these days ... pretending to be a mix of men with a series of hilarious filters.

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Bunnie jokes she's got dudes of all shapes, sizes, and personality types trying to get in her pants ... and she's waving them all off ... with an appalled look on her face.

She captioned the vid, "Send help" ... so she's clearly looking for some support as she turns away all the dudes banging down her door.

We broke the story ... Jelly filed for divorce last month ... and moving trucks recently showed up to their marital home.

In recent days, Bunnie claimed she loved Jelly more than he loved her ... and said on her podcast he's already dating again.

Frankie Lombardo -- Bunnie's ex-husband -- says he'd like to get back together with Bunnie as well ... but, given she's unenthusiastic about her other dating prospects, it sounds like he's got as much of a shot as anyone else at this point.