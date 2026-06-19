Jelly Roll Calls Up Bunnie XO in Post-Divorce Vlog, on Video!

Jelly Roll isn't shying away from his divorce with Bunnie XO ... he's taking us inside it, filming a phone call with his soon-to-be ex-wife and putting it online for the whole world to see.

He posted a new vlog Friday -- boldly titled "The Divorce Vlog" -- where he and his wife redefine what it means to be amicable exes.

Jelly Roll stares down the camera before pulling up his phone ... with Bunnie on speaker, calling her "Mamabear" and cracking a smile as she plugs the divorce episode of her podcast.

The singer took back over to say ... "Yeah, y'all thought we were gonna hate each other, didn't you? Plot twist, bitches!"

Bunnie had a lot more to say on her pod than she did over the phone ... claiming she was "the glue" that held their relationship together.

We broke the story ... Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 9, citing irreconcilable differences.

Bunnie says on her pod that she dared the country crooner to file just the day before, during a massive fight on Mother's Day.