Play video content Video: Jelly Roll Already Dating After Split From Bunnie XO Dumb Blonde Podcast

Jelly Roll is already dating following his split from Bunnie XO ... at least according to Bunnie herself.

The podcast host opened up about the divorce on Thursday's episode, revealing that Jelly Roll is ready to date and has already started seeing people.

Far from being upset about it, Bunnie said she's happy for him and supports him getting back out there. She also encouraged interested women to shoot their shot, joking that Jelly Roll's Instagram direct messages are open.

The comments come days after we broke the story ... Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie in May in Tennessee.

Throughout the episode, Bunnie stressed there was no cheating scandal behind the breakup and described the pair's relationship as amicable despite the divorce. She also made clear that she and Jelly Roll remain supportive of one another as they move forward separately.