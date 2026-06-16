Jelly Roll Erases Bunnie XO From Instagram Bio After Divorce Filing
Jelly Roll I'm a Single Man!!! Cuts Bunnie XO From IG Bio
Jelly Roll has scrubbed Bunnie XO from his Instagram bio ... a move that comes a day after news surfaced that he filed for divorce in May.
The singer made the shocking move Tuesday night, drawing attention from fans already closely monitoring the couple's social media activity amid the split. While neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly commented on the divorce filing, the profile update has only confirmed that the status of their relationship is officially donezo.
The social media update also comes as Bunnie XO appears to have broken her silence online ... posting for the first time since news of the divorce filing emerged.
Bunnie shared a video showing herself spending time with friends. In the clip, the group playfully raised hot dogs and tapped them together in a mock toast, offering a lighthearted moment despite the attention surrounding her personal life.
Notably ... the post made no reference to Jelly Roll, the recent divorce filing, or the widespread discussion that has followed. Instead, the video focused on the gathering with friends -- meanwhile, on the other side of social media, Jelly Roll had seemingly erased one of the last visible ties to her from his Instagram profile.
We broke the story … Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie in May of this year due to "irreconcilable differences." The removal of Bunnie XO's tag from Jelly Roll's bio marks the latest development to attract public interest as fans continue to watch for any indication of how the reported separation may unfold in the public eye.