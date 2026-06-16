Jelly Roll Erases Bunnie XO From Instagram Bio After Divorce Filing

Jelly Roll has scrubbed Bunnie XO from his Instagram bio ... a move that comes a day after news surfaced that he filed for divorce in May.

The singer made the shocking move Tuesday night, drawing attention from fans already closely monitoring the couple's social media activity amid the split. While neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly commented on the divorce filing, the profile update has only confirmed that the status of their relationship is officially donezo.

The social media update also comes as Bunnie XO appears to have broken her silence online ... posting for the first time since news of the divorce filing emerged.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Posts Video With Friends Following News Of Divorce Instagram /@xomgitsbunnie

Bunnie shared a video showing herself spending time with friends. In the clip, the group playfully raised hot dogs and tapped them together in a mock toast, offering a lighthearted moment despite the attention surrounding her personal life.

Notably ... the post made no reference to Jelly Roll, the recent divorce filing, or the widespread discussion that has followed. Instead, the video focused on the gathering with friends -- meanwhile, on the other side of social media, Jelly Roll had seemingly erased one of the last visible ties to her from his Instagram profile.