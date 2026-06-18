Jelly Roll Hospitalized Week Before Divorce News With Bunnie XO Broke

Play video content Video: Jelly Rolls Gets Love from Post Malone After Hospital Visit

Jelly Roll's going through a difficult time both emotionally and physically ... because the week before we first reported on his divorce, he was hospitalized.

The singer-songwriter battled a bad sinus infection that sent him to the hospital right before his tour with Post Malone was set to kick off.

The hospital stay was just days before we first reported he filed for divorce from Bunnie XO ... and he says he had a puffy face ... and he couldn't even sing "Losers" with Post -- their hit song together -- because he was so sick.

Post sent Jelly some flowers after the medical issue ... and Jelly says the thoughtful gesture proves Posty is one of the nicest dudes on the planet.

Meanwhile, the divorce is moving forward ... moving trucks were spotted outside Jelly and Bunnie's residence in recent days ... and sources tell us they're already dividing up assets and other property ... rapidly untangling their lives.