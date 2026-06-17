Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Already Dividing Assets and Property Amid Divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are wasting little time untangling their lives after calling it quits ... 'cause TMZ has learned the former couple is already making progress on dividing up their property and other assets.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the split has been moving smoothly behind the scenes. We're told both sides are focused on making sure each person gets what they deserve, and so far there have been no major disputes over money or property.

In fact, sources tell us Bunnie is already walking away with at least one of the couple's homes as part of the asset division. We're told the process has been amicable so far, with both sides focused on making sure each person gets what they deserve.

Our sources say the former couple have already been living separately and moved into their own homes following the split. Jelly Roll and Bunnie own several properties in the Nashville area, and people close to them have been told the estate they once shared could eventually be sold.

TMZ obtained photos earlier this week showing a moving truck outside that property ... prompting questions about who was leaving the home. Sources tell us it was Bunnie making the move.