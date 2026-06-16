Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Were Undergoing IVF Prior to Shocking Split

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO were undergoing in vitro fertilization just months before they pulled the plug on their marriage ... and now some of her thoughts on the issue are being re-examined.

Bunnie previously said she very much wanted to have a baby with Jelly ... and opened up about her painful experiences with abortion. She also discussed the matter in memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which dropped in February ... three months before Jelly filed for divorce.

In January, Bunnie told PEOPLE ... "I genuinely think that having those abortions when I was younger, the journey that I'm going on now with IVF, God's putting me through this again so that I can be a voice for those women who are going through this process."

Their fertility journey actually started back in 2019, when Bunnie learned her fallopian tubes were blocked ... meaning surgery was required, and even then, carrying a baby herself wasn’t guaranteed.

Ultimately, Jelly and Bunnie choose surrogacy ... and they found "the sweetest woman ever" to carry their child.

As TMZ first reported, Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May in Tennessee, following a decade of marriage.