Jelly Roll Divorce: Movers Seen at Nashville Home Shared With Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are taking another step toward officially untangling their lives ... 'cause TMZ has learned movers were at the former couple's Nashville area home amid their divorce.

TMZ obtained a photo of a large moving truck was parked outside the sprawling Tennessee estate Monday while workers appeared to be hauling items out of the property.

It's unclear whether both are moving out or if just one is leaving the home. However, neighbors tell TMZ this is the first time they've seen movers at the residence.

TMZ broke the story ... according to court records obtained by TMZ, Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May. Sources with direct knowledge told us the split was a mutual decision and is being handled privately.

Play video content 2/27/26 Video: The Last Time We Saw Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Together BACKGRID

Jelly Roll met Bunnie in 2015 before his rise to country music stardom, and the two married in August 2016 after their relationship turned romantic the year prior.

Their marriage wasn't without turbulence. Bunnie has spoken openly about the couple's multiple breakups and reconciliations over the years, while Jelly Roll has publicly admitted to infidelity, previously calling it "one of my worst moments."