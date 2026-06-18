Bunnie XO Reveals She and Jelly Roll Are Still Having a Baby Despite Divorce

Jelly Roll And I Are Still Having a Baby Despite Divorce!!!

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Says She and Jelly Roll Still Plan to Have a Baby Despite Divorce Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie XO says her split from Jelly Roll isn't stopping the pair from growing their family ... revealing they're still moving forward with plans to have a baby together despite ending their marriage.

Bunnie addressed the divorce on her podcast Thursday, explaining that while she and Jelly Roll have decided to end their nearly 10-year relationship, they still plan to have a child together and co-parent.

During the episode, Bunnie opened up about the couple's difficult IVF journey, revealing they suffered multiple embryo losses while trying to start a family. She said the setbacks took a significant emotional toll on both of them and contributed to strain in the relationship.

Bunnie also pushed back on speculation surrounding the split, denying rumors of infidelity and insisting there's no bad blood between them. She described Jelly Roll as her best friend and said the two remain close despite the divorce.

She acknowledged that their plans to have a child after ending their marriage may seem unconventional, but said it's a path they both fully support.

The podcast marks the first time Bunnie has publicly discussed the breakup since TMZ broke the story that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from her in Tennessee in May.