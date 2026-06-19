Bunnie XO Says She Loved Jelly Roll More Than He Loved Her

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Claims She Loved Jelly Roll More Than He Loved Her Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie XO isn't holding back as she discusses her divorce from Jelly Roll ... claiming she loved him more than he loved her throughout their marriage.

On her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie says she was constantly "protecting" Jelly and "always making sure he was okay" ... calling herself the "chaser" in the relationship. She further claims she "literally was the glue that held us together."

Bunnie clarifies her comments mean no shade to Jelly and describes him as her soulmate, noting she's just sharing her truth. She says she simply decided to stop chasing him because they weren't giving the same effort or on the same page about anything.

We broke the story ... the "Need a Favor" hitmaker filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their separation date as May 9 -- a day before Bunnie says they had a blowout Mother's Day argument where she dared him to file for divorce.

While they're calling it quits on their decade of marriage, Bunnie says they still plan to have a child together and create a coparenting relationship as they continue their IVF journey.