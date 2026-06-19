Bunnie XO Denies Rumors She's Dating Nickelback's Chad Kroeger Amid Jelly Roll Divorce

Play video content Video: Bunnie Xo Chad Kroeger Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie XO is addressing speculation about her and Jelly Roll's dating life amid their shocking divorce ... and she says lots of folks have no clue what's going on.

Bunnie responded to online chatter about her and Nickelback front man Chad Kroeger on Thursday's episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast ... saying there's not an ounce of truth to rumors they are dating.

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The chatter spread across the internet earlier this week after she posted a TikTok of herself singing along to the band's 2001 breakup hit "How You Remind Me" and jabbed Jelly in the comments ... but she explains she's simply a fan of the band -- which is well documented.

As for gossip claiming Jelly Roll is dating his "Wild Ones" collaborator Jessie Murph, Bunnie shuts that down as well ... calling the idea "disgusting" considering she's 20 years younger than the country crooner.

But, as we told you ... Bunnie confirmed Jelly is in the dating game, and even encouraged interested single ladies to hit him up! As for her, she intends to get back out there, too ... saying on the podcast she's about to be a "playa" and will NEVER be in a relationship again.

We broke the news this week -- JR filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation date as May 9 -- a day before they got into a blowout Mother's Day fight, during which Bunnie says she told him to divorce her.

Bunnie also admitted the divorce is not mutual ... but plans to evolve their relationship into a coparenting situation, as they still plan to have a child together following their difficult and ongoing IVF journey.