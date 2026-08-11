Lindsay Clancy's Former Psychiatrist Fires Back at Medical Malpractice Claims

The doctor who treated Lindsay Clancy as a psychiatric patient is firing back at allegations of medical malpractice, denying she did anything wrong while caring for Clancy.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dr. Jennifer Tufts -- the psychiatrist who treated Clancy, the mother who is charged in the 2023 deaths of her three children -- denies she engaged in "any wrongdoing whatsoever" while having Clancy as a patient.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Had Multiple Psychiatric Medications in Her System During Alleged Killings Law & Crime / IMAGN

In January of this year, Clancy sued Tufts for negligence/medical malpractice, loss of parental companionship, loss of spousal companionship and vicarious liability.

In the lawsuit, Clancy claims she "suffered severe personal injuries," including the loss of her three children, severe postpartum psychosis, hallucinations and other trauma.

Clancy claims her injuries from the alleged malpractice also include "spinal cord injury resulting in permanent paralysis below the sternum, multiple rib fractures, bladder dysfunction, impaired mobility requiring the use of a wheelchair and severe psychological trauma."

As you know ... Clancy is currently standing trial on three counts of first-degree murder. She is accused of strangling her three children with elastic exercise bands at her Duxbury, MA home -- before attempting to take her own life.

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Tufts recently testified during the trial and got into a heated exchange with Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, over Clancy's medical records.