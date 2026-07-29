Lindsay Clancy: Day 2 of Trial of Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children

The murder trial for Lindsay Clancy enters day 2 ... and her ex-husband is expected to continue giving testimony around the mother accused of murdering her three young children.

Clancy is accused of strangling Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan with elastic workout bands at her Duxbury, Massachusetts home -- before she tried to kill herself.

Opening statements were Monday in a horrific case ... and Clancy's ex-husband Patrick took the stand, and he defended her.

Patrick testified she fell into a shame spiral after the birth of their third child ... and threatened both suicide and harm to the children while on several prescribed medications by at least three different providers.

She also spent several days in psychiatric hospitals in late 2022 and early 2023 because she was still having thoughts of suicide, Patrick said.