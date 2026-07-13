Lindsay Clancy's Husband to Testify in Her Defense During Trial

Lindsay Clancy's husband will testify in her defense, even though she's on trial for murdering their 3 young children.

According to a copy of the witness list, obtained by People, Patrick Clancy will take the stand for the defense. The witness list was filed Monday, during her final pretrial hearing.

Lindsay's lawyers are expected to make a case for insanity, intending to argue the Massachusetts mom was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she allegedly brutally killed her kids.

She's accused of strangling her kids Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan with elastic workout bands at her Duxbury home.

Patrick allegedly came home from picking up dinner and found Lindsay had thrown herself out of a second-story window. Lindsay is paralyzed as a result of her jump.

When Patrick went inside, he discovered the grisly scene in the basement.

Patrick filed a wrongful lawsuit against his wife's healthcare providers, which was also obtained by People.

He claimed Lindsay was prescribed 9 different medications -- including Prozac, Ambien, Remeron, Klonopin, Seroquel, Valium, and Lamictal.

Patrick alleges she started hearing an "unrecognizable singular male voice that told her 'this is your last chance' and that she had to 'take them' with [her]," according to People.

He's said on his GoFundMe, which has raised over $1M, that he's forgiven Lindsay, and hopes others do the same.