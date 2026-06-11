Lindsay Clancy Killed Kids with 'Extreme Atrocity & Cruelty,' Prosecutors Say

Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy exhibited "extreme atrocity and cruelty" when she allegedly strangled her 3 kids to death with exercise equipment, prosecutors say.

In a new motion obtained by CourtTV, prosecutors are asking that the 911 phone call from Lindsay's husband, Patrick, be included in their case for her upcoming trial.

Linsday is accused of killing her 3 young children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan by strangling them with exercise bands on January 24, 2023.

Patrick allegedly called 911 when he found Lindsay had thrown herself out the second story window of their Duxbury home.

While still on the phone with the operator, he found the kids in the basement, each allegedly with an exercise band around their necks ... according to the motion. The filing says Patrick started yelling ... "She killed the kids!"

Prosecutors claim Patrick had removed the bands from his kids' necks by the time responders got to the basement, arguing that "the fact that Mr. Clancy was able to remove each band so quickly" suggests Lindsay didn't just tie them and walk away.

Instead, they allege the evidence shows "deliberateness" and "extreme atrocity and cruelty" of her actions ... arguing that she "manually pulled the bands around each child’s neck until they died."

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Lindsay's lawyer says she's not denying that she killed her kids ... but plans to argue that she was overmedicated and suffering from severe postpartum psychosis, according to The New York Post. Lindsay and Patrick have both filed lawsuits against the doctors who were treating her.

Lindsay's trial is scheduled for July 20. Her attorney has previously said she plans to ask the jury to find Lindsay guilty by reason of insanity.

Cora was 5, Dawson was 3, and Callan was 8 months old.