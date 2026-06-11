Mackenzie Shirilla Scores a New Prison Job After Telling Her Mom She's Bored

Mackenzie Shirilla should not be bored to tears anymore in prison, because she's finally landed a new job behind bars ... TMZ has learned.

That's right ... Mackenzie is now employed as a food service worker at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville ... this according to the prison's spokesperson, Tara Nickle.

As for how much she's making for the gig ... we're told Mackenzie's income is not a matter of public record per Ohio law, but, in general, inmates can make up to $24 per month.

Now Mackenzie's got something to occupy her time after telling her mom, Natalie, she was bored as hell.

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla Complains She's Bored in Prison Phone Call TMZ.com

During that same call, Mackenzie also told her mom she didn't think prison officials would allow her to work inside the facility because of her criminal charges, but it looks like she had them all wrong.

As you know, Mackenzie is serving two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Mackenzie was convicted of murder in August 2023 after prosecutors said she intentionally crashed her car into a brick building at 100 MPH ... killing her boyfriend and another friend.