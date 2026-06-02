Mackenzie Shirilla Blasts Hometown in Prison Call, Says People Are 'Depressing'

Play video content Video: MacKenzie Shirilla, on Strongsville People

Mackenzie Shirilla is mocking her hometown as she rots in prison ... ripping the good folks of Strongsville, Ohio.

TMZ obtained audio from a prison call between Mackenzie and her mother, Natalie, mocking the community she once called home.

Give it a listen ... Mackenzie is heard complaining about residents of the Cleveland suburb ... describing Strongsville residents as "sad and depressing."

Mackenzie and her mother even suggest folks back home are spreading false information about Mackenzie online ever since she was arrested and convicted of murdering her boyfriend Dominic Russo and his friend Davion Flanagan.

Natalie tells Mackenzie the rumor mill created a narrative that their home was a party house with no adult supervision. Natalie says a neighbor denied there was any truth to the rumor, adding ... "everybody's making s*** up."

Mackenzie's mom also says there's a rumor spiraling around town claiming Mackenzie had broken into and spray-painted a Church before her arrest, as she then laughs and says "the rumor mill is strong."

In the same conversation, Natalie expresses frustration with court proceedings and says she wishes the entire hearing had been livestreamed.

As you know, Mackenzie is serving consecutive life sentences for the murder stemming from a fatal July 2022 car crash.