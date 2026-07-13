Rep. Thomas Massie Won't Run to Fill Mitch McConnell's Seat

No Interest in Becoming Senator with a Bunch of Geriatrics!!!

Play video content Video: Rep. Thomas Massie Says He Won’t Run for Mitch McConnell’s Senate Seat TMZ DC

Rep. Thomas Massie says his "prison sentence" -- i.e., serving in the House of Reps -- has been commuted (he's been voted out), and he has no interested in changing prison cells by becoming a senator.

The Kentucky Congressman was upbeat Monday with Charlie, who asked him if he would consider running for Senator Mitch McConnell's seat if he resigns. Massie was pretty clear -- not interested, taking a shot at geriatric senators who belong in nursing homes.

Charlie was also interested in Massie's glow up ... a cool beard, a suitable suit, etc. Massie is quick to attribute his fresh look to the women in his life.