Mitch McConnell Wheeled Out on Stretcher, Loaded Into Ambulance, New Video Shows

Mitch McConnell was seen being loaded on a stretcher into an ambulance after paramedics responded to his Washington, DC home following a report of an unconscious person, according to a new video.

The footage, obtained by CNN from McConnell's neighbor, shows Emergency Service workers removing the Kentucky senator from his home on the stretcher and placing him into the back of the ambulance.

At the end of the video, you can see a bare foot poking out from underneath what appears to be a blanket, but you never see McConnell's face.

The neighbor shot the footage on the morning of June 14 after hearing all the fuss outside their apartment and going out to see what was happening. Two ambulances, a fire truck, and Capitol Police officers were everywhere.

At one point, the neighbor approached a police officer to ask if McConnell was having a medical emergency, but the cop refused to identify the patient.

Play video content Video: Sen. Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital Broadcastify.com

Then the neighbor spoke with an eyewitness who saw McConnell's face as he was wheeled out on the stretcher, noting he had no oxygen mask.

A rep for McConnell previously issued a statement, saying the Republican senator was admitted to the hospital on the morning of June 14 and was “receiving excellent care.”