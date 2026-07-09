'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Says Son Started Fire in California

Jennifer Pedranti -- a star on the hit show "The Real Housewives of Orange County" -- says her son was involved in starting a brush fire in Southern California.

The reality star posted on her Instagram Story just minutes ago ... telling her followers she'd like to address rumors of her son's involvement in Tuesday's seven-acre blaze in the hills of Ladera Ranch, CA.

Jennifer confirmed her son and several other kids were involved ... and she and her ex-husband, Will Pedranti, are taking the incident very seriously.

Play video content Video: Video Shows OC Fire Department Putting Out Brush Fire Orange County Fire Authority

She apologized to her community ... adding, this is "a tough learning moment for our son and our family."

Thankfully, Jennifer said no one was injured and there was no serious property damage. She says the firefighters and police were amazing and taught the boys a lesson they'll never forget.

She added her son will face the consequences for his actions -- a fire safety course -- and there will be consequences at home as well.

No one was arrested in connection to the incident.

While it may seem Jennifer's son got off easy, law enforcement sources tell us this is pretty standard ... minors setting fires that do not cause property damage aren't usually hit with criminal charges -- just the safety classes instead.

Our sources tell us Jennifer and her kids used to live in the Ladera Ranch neighborhood, but they relocated about a year ago.