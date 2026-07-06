'RHONY' Star Dorinda Medley Files Lawsuit Against Neighbor Over Property Dispute

If you wanted to do a check-in with 'Real Housewives of New York' star Dorinda Medley ... her response might be 'not well, b****!" ... because she is taking her neighbor to court for alleging building on a shed that touches her property!

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Dorinda is asking the judge to find that her neighbor's new shed, fence, and driveway encroach on her fancy property in Massachusetts. She wants the judge to order the immediate removal of the neighbor's stuff on her property.

Dorinda claims the neighbor constructed a shed and expanded their driveway onto her property ... which the New York housewife eventually noticed and hired a land surveyor in May to complete a survey of the two properties that determined the encroachments were, in fact, on her turf.

Dorinda says she made repeated demands for her neighbor to fix the issues ... which she says were ignored.