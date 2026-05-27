Rosie Woods Fires Back at Coach Ed Cooley Affair Rumors, Blames Dave Portnoy

Play video content Video: Rosie Woods Blames Dave Portnoy For Ed Cooley Affair Gossip Instagram / @therosiewoods

Bravo's newest breakout star is knee-deep in affair rumors, alleged hush money, and reality TV chaos ... and Dave Portnoy is pouring gasoline all over the fire.

"The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" cast member Rosie Woods is firing back after online speculation linked her to Ed Cooley -- the former Providence men's basketball coach who's long faced whispers surrounding his abrupt 2023 exit from the program.

The mess exploded after Rosie's co-star Kelsey Swanson hinted during a recent episode of 'Real Housewives' that Rosie allegedly had an affair with a married basketball coach ... who supposedly helped bankroll her new house. Cooley -- now the coach at Georgetown -- was never named outright on the show, but internet sleuths connected the dots.

Then Dave jumped into the drama with one of his "Tea by the Sea" videos ... openly tying Ed directly to the 'Housewives' storyline.

Play video content Video: Dave Portnoy Stirs Up 'Real Housewives' Drama With Ed Cooley Cheating Rumor TikTok / stoolepresidente

Rosie wasn't having it.

In a fiery Instagram response, Rosie flat-out denied ever knowing the coach ... saying, "I do not know Ed Cooley. I have never met Ed Cooley. I have never had an affair with Ed Cooley. He has never paid me money."

She also pushed back on claims that her home was secretly funded through hush money ... insisting she and her husband, Rich DiMare, bought the house themselves "with the money we make at our big grown-up jobs."

Meanwhile, Dave repeatedly stressed he had "no proof" of the allegations while recapping the gossip for his followers ... though that didn’t stop the rumor mill.