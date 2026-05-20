Play video content Video: Lala Kent Calls Mauricio Umansky A 'Loser,' Says She's Not A Liar Untraditionally Lala

Lala Kent and Mauricio Umansky are in a heated war of words all over a cup of coffee ... and it just got kicked up to another level.

"The Valley" newbie just ripped the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star on her podcast "Untraditionally Lala," calling him a loser and a child after he called her a "f---ing liar" all over a DM he sent her.

As TMZ previously reported ... Lala went on her podcast to claim Mauricio asked her via a DM to grab coffee. She said she never opened it or responded. She said she wasn't sure of his intentions ... and there was "not a chance" she would have met with him.

As far as Mauricio was concerned ... she made it sound like he was making a play for her ... which is when he ripped her for being a "liar."

Lala has now fired back ... saying she was hoping he was a bigger man than putting her on blast, calling him "old enough to be my f---ing dad."