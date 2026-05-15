Ally Lewber Shrugs Off Ex-BF James Kennedy's Surprise Baby News

Play video content Video: Ally Lewber Doesn't Mind Hearing That Ex-BF James Kennedy is Having a Baby Sheananigans With Sheana Shay

James Kennedy's ex Ally Lewber is weighing in on his new baby bombshell ... and let's just say she's not exactly losing sleep over it.

Speaking on Friday's "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast, Ally admitted she was more shocked by how little she cared ... even revealing she had no clue James was dating anyone.

As for that Coachella sighting before TMZ broke the baby news last week? Ally said seeing James cozying up with another woman had her going, "Whoa" ... before quickly adding she wishes him the best.

Still, she made it clear babies were always a major pressure point in their relationship -- saying James was ready for kids ASAP ... while she had no idea what she wanted.

James' new GF has stayed totally out of the spotlight despite his reality TV fame ... but the two have been together for seven months.